Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $410.00 at Argus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target upped by Argus from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $392.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 12 month low of $282.69 and a 12 month high of $392.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

