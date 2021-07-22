Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a one year low of $282.69 and a one year high of $392.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

