Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

