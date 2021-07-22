Citigroup (C) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):

7/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Citigroup had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of C opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

