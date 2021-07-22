Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,087 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Shares of RGT opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.