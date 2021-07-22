Citigroup Inc. Has $151,000 Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3,195.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCX opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

