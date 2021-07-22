Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,637,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 103,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

