Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 59,248 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1,853.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 213,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.36 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

