Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 143.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

