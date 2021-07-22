Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420 in the last ninety days. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

