ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

CLIR opened at $4.41 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

