Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.
CLF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,078,352. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.