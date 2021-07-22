CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 52,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,581,419 shares.The stock last traded at $15.23 and had previously closed at $15.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.