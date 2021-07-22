Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Css Llc/Il Acquires 8,511 Shares

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,512.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,809,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,731,086.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Css Llc/Il acquired 75,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $270,720.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Css Llc/Il acquired 13,200 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $51,876.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il acquired 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $213,694.20.

On Thursday, July 8th, Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,173.80.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $214,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,146,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $848,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 168,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 294.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

