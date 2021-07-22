Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

CNS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.01. The stock had a trading volume of 171,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,357. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.