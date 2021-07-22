CoinPoker Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $8,612.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00846879 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.