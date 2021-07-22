Colin R. Sabol Sells 5,595 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:XYL opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $71.87 and a one year high of $121.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Xylem by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

