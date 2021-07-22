Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

COLB opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.