Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Comerica worth $24,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 1,892.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $37,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.28. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

