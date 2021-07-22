Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

