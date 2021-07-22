Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

CTBI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.05. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,268. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $696.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

