Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $712.00.

CMPGY stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

