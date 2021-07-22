Compass Group PLC to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $712.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.