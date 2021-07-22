COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.12 and last traded at $34.53. Approximately 2,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 486,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMPS shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $26,572,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

