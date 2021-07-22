Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report sales of $67.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.75 million and the lowest is $60.42 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $59.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $279.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $283.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $299.63 million, with estimates ranging from $288.76 million to $306.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

CPSI traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $455.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $256,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,916. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

