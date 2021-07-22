Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.95

Shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.95 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 6366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 396.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Computer Services were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.