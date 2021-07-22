Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $6.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.87. 1,606,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.