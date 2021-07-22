Conceal (CCX) Price Down 11% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $5,961.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,832.48 or 0.99680158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033616 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.51 or 0.01172741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00356026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.19 or 0.00438983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,296,539 coins and its circulating supply is 11,636,291 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.