CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $101,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CEIX stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $667.08 million, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

