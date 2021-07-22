Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 417,813 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 277,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1,473.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 129,061 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

