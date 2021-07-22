Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.89. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 31,451 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.