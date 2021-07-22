ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $199,135.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00271952 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

