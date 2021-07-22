ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 1,957 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $17,613.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $10,690.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $19,858.15.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.