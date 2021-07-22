Continental Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Continental Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital Management accounts for 2.9% of Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE SCU traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

