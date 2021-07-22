Continental Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,028,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after buying an additional 1,677,595 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,367,465 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 17,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

