Contrasting Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) & Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloudward and Altair Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering $469.92 million 10.72 -$10.50 million $0.08 837.88

Cloudward has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altair Engineering.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Cloudward shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudward and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudward N/A N/A N/A Altair Engineering -0.44% 4.01% 1.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cloudward and Altair Engineering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudward 0 0 0 0 N/A Altair Engineering 0 2 5 0 2.71

Altair Engineering has a consensus price target of $59.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.68%. Given Altair Engineering’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Cloudward.

Volatility and Risk

Cloudward has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Cloudward on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudward Company Profile

Cloudward, Inc. operates a Web application distribution platform that delivers Web applications for businesses. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem for building, distributing, and using Web Applications, including a marketplace to deploy and support them. It enables software manufacturers to migrate existing applications or create new applications, as well as package, distribute, host, bill, market, and support the SaaS enabled applications through private label applications marketplaces. The company also develops products for Web applications, which include open standards-based tools, such as the Etelos Application Server and the Etelos Development Environment that support various common programming languages; the English Application Scripting Engine, an open standards-based scripting language for Web developers, businesses, and individual users; and Etelos App Sync, which integrates Web Applications built on its platform with other Web applications. In addition, the company offers Etelos Platform Suite, which allows third parties to use its software platforms and services to develop and operate a private label application and marketplace; and Etelos Web Application Hosting. Further, it provides professional services, including consulting and implementation services; and customer support and management. Cloudward, Inc. serves independent software vendors and marketplace partners, including non-technology businesses in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company was formerly known as Etelos, Inc. and changed its name to Cloudward, Inc. in August 2012. Cloudward, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Larkspur, California.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

