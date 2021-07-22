Contrasting Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) & Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and Aceto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition 8.21% -62.60% 17.38% Aceto N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and Aceto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition $5.54 billion 1.10 $372.60 million $3.71 13.87 Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than Aceto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Herbalife Nutrition and Aceto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aceto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.17%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than Aceto.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats Aceto on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products. The company also provides literature, promotional, and other materials that include start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. It offers its products through independent service providers and sales representatives, as well as through company-operated retail platforms. The company was formerly known as Herbalife Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in April 2018. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aceto Company Profile

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

