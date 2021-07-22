Contrasting Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET)

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

This table compares Warner Music Group and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group -6.48% -1,870.00% -2.84% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

17.3% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warner Music Group and Esports Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.24 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -56.60 Esports Technologies $200,000.00 1,393.74 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Esports Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warner Music Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Warner Music Group and Esports Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Esports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Music Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.