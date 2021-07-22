CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 33,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 93,714 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONX. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth approximately $39,880,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,087,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth approximately $20,234,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

