CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. CoreCivic posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on CXW. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target on the stock.

Shares of CXW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.30.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

