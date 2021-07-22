CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COR. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.00.

NYSE COR opened at $136.34 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

