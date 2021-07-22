Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth $6,956,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 244.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 817,490 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,476. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.