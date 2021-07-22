Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 658.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,953 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNR. Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

CNR opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

