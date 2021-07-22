CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $199,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $203,490.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $204,960.00.

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $201,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $136.27 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.95.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

