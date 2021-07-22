Corvex Management LP Purchases New Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 457,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,368,000. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for about 0.6% of Corvex Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corvex Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Bloomin’ Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $68,000.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

