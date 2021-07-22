Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Up to $10.59

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $11.00. Costamare shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 8,056 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.33 million. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

