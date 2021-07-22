Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%.

Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.