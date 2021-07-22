Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is INCA Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

INCA Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,258 shares during the period. Credicorp accounts for approximately 19.4% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $46,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.86.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.