Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities raised their price target on Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.