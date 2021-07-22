Credit Suisse AG Has $675,000 Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADVM. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

